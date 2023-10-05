WhatsApp, the popular instant messenger owned Facebook-parent Meta, offers various ways to connect with others using smartphones, tablets, and PCs. If you prefer using a PC, WhatsApp Web is a convenient option that allows you to send and receive messages directly from your computer. It also enables you to easily share media files. Here’s a quick guide on how to access WhatsApp Web on your PC.

To get started, follow these steps:

Open any web browser on your PC and search for WhatsApp Web on your preferred search engine (e.g., Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Bing). The top search result should lead you to the official WhatsApp Web page. Alternatively, you can directly visit web.whatsapp.com. On the WhatsApp Web page, you’ll see a QR code displayed on the screen. Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to Settings. Select the “Linked Devices” option. Use the QR code scanner feature on your phone to scan the QR code shown on your PC screen. Once scanned, your WhatsApp account will be automatically linked between your phone and PC. It may take a few minutes for the messages to sync between both devices. If you’re unable to scan the QR code on your phone, there is an alternative method. You can click on the link provided on the QR code page to link your account using your phone number.

Once the synchronization is complete, you can start using WhatsApp Web on your PC. In addition to accessing WhatsApp Web through a web browser, you can also download a dedicated app for WhatsApp Web on Windows and macOS. Simply click on the “Get the app” button on the QR code screen and follow the same steps mentioned above to use WhatsApp Web through the app.

With WhatsApp Web, you can conveniently stay connected and engage in conversations with your contacts while using your PC. It provides an easy way to access your messages, send text messages, share media files, and more.

Sources: None