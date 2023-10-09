WhatsApp Web Bug Causes Language Change to English

A recent bug on WhatsApp Web has caused the language to change to English for some users. This issue has sparked an increase in searches related to the topic, with terms like “WhatsApp web in English” and “my WhatsApp web is in English” trending on Google.

The messaging app does not have a built-in feature to change the language manually, as it relies on automatic selection based on the user’s registered information. However, users can try checking their browser’s language settings, logging out and logging back in, and ensuring that the language settings on their mobile device match the language displayed on WhatsApp Web.

TechTudo conducted tests and found that while the login page appears in the standard language, the settings button shows options like “settings,” “pin chat,” and “log out” in English. The WhatsApp team has been contacted for further clarification on the cause of this bug.

Some users have taken to social media to express their surprise and frustration with the language change issue, reporting that they were unable to adjust the language settings on the messenger app.

It is important to note that this bug seems to have affected only a limited number of users, and WhatsApp is likely working to resolve the issue promptly. If you encounter this problem, it is recommended to wait for an official response or update from WhatsApp.

Sources:

– TechTudo

– Google Trends

