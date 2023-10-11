How to Share Your Screen on WhatsApp Web for Windows 11

WhatsApp continues to add new features not only to its mobile application but also to its web platform. One of the latest additions is the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp Web. This allows you to easily show others what you’re seeing on your PC or laptop without any complicated steps.

To use this feature, you’ll need to have the WhatsApp Web application installed on your computer. Simply visit the Windows 11 link provided to download and install it. Once you have it installed, you can log in scanning the QR code or entering a secret number sent to your mobile device.

To share your screen, start a video call with a friend or a group of people. During the call, you’ll see a button next to the camera icon. Clicking on this button will allow you to choose which window or document you want to share with others. You can share official documents, your Google Chrome window, a YouTube video, and more.

This screen-sharing feature on WhatsApp Web works similar to platforms like Zoom or Skype, making it convenient for both personal and professional use. If you haven’t tried it yet, make sure to update your WhatsApp application to the latest version and enjoy this new functionality.

WhatsApp Web is continuously evolving, bringing more capabilities to its users across different platforms. Stay tuned for further updates and explore all the possibilities of this popular messaging platform.

