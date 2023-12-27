WhatsApp Web Set to Receive Improved Dark Theme

WhatsApp Web, the popular messaging app’s web version, is set to receive an upgraded dark theme. The developers at Meta are working on minor improvements to enhance the user experience. According to the latest findings WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web’s dark theme will soon resemble that of the Android app.

When the dark theme is enabled, WhatsApp Web will feature a slightly darker background color. This subtle change aims to create a consistent look across all platforms. Currently, WhatsApp Web’s dark theme differs from the Android app’s dark theme, creating inconsistency for users.

The new color is showcased in the provided screenshot, highlighting the distinction from the existing background. However, it seems that WhatsApp has no plans to offer a fully black background option. Users can achieve a black background within chats using the wallpaper dimming option in the app’s Settings menu. Unfortunately, this color cannot be altered for other sections of the app.

As with any updates to WhatsApp, the release date for the improved dark theme on WhatsApp Web remains unknown. However, further information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

In conclusion, WhatsApp users can anticipate a refreshed dark theme for WhatsApp Web, providing a more harmonious visual experience across all platforms. Stay tuned for updates on the release of this exciting new feature.