WhatsApp Reintroduces “View-Once Media” Feature for Desktop Applications

WhatsApp is bringing back the “view-once media” feature to its desktop applications, allowing users to send self-destructing photos and videos. The functionality, popularized Snapchat and introduced on Instagram and eventually WhatsApp in 2021, was removed from WhatsApp’s desktop applications last year.

However, Meta has now reversed its decision, as WABetaInfo has once again spotted the feature in the latest versions of WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp for macOS, WhatsApp beta for iPad, and WhatsApp Web.

Users can activate the view-once mode for multimedia files in the desktop applications. The icon appears in the caption bar of the image editing tool, enabling users to configure the media files to be viewed only once. Once the recipient has viewed the file, it disappears forever. This ensures that sensitive information is never seen third parties, shared with others, or at risk of being intercepted hackers.

FAQ:

Q: How can I enable the view-once mode for media files on WhatsApp desktop?

A: You can enable the view-once mode clicking on the icon that appears in the caption bar of the image editing tool.

Q: Can the recipient save the view-once media?

A: WhatsApp recently introduced a feature that allows users to save view-once messages. However, the person whose message you want to save must approve the operation beforehand.

Q: Can someone take a screenshot of a view-once media file?

A: While it is possible for someone to take a screenshot of a view-once media file using outdated software, WhatsApp recommends only sending content to trusted individuals.

The reintroduction of the view-once media sharing feature in WhatsApp’s desktop applications is great news for users who found the absence of this functionality inconvenient. The deployment of the feature has already begun and will be available for Windows and macOS users. WABetaInfo notes that the update is being rolled out in waves, so only a limited group currently has access to it.

In the meantime, WhatsApp has been working on various feature additions, as seen in recent beta versions of the Android application. One notable addition is the AI chatbot feature, revealed in the WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.24.26. This addition introduces a floating action bar in the Chats tab, providing more details about upcoming functionality.