WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Protect Your Conversations

WhatsApp has recently added a new feature aimed at safeguarding your conversations. Users can now set up a secret code that enables discreet access, eliminating the need for these conversations to be displayed on the main menu. This new functionality provides an additional layer of protection, ensuring that your private chats remain confidential.

By configuring a unique password specifically for accessing WhatsApp, users can hide locked discussions from prying eyes. This feature offers a practical solution for maintaining privacy, particularly when someone else is using your phone. The locked conversations will remain hidden until the secret code is entered in the search bar.

It is important to note that this new option is not mandatory. Users can still choose to display locked discussions in the main conversation menu if they prefer. In addition, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, mentions that users can now simply long-press on a chat to lock it, eliminating the need to navigate through the settings menu.

In the past, archiving WhatsApp conversations was the primary method used to hide them. However, this new locking feature provides a more effective solution. It is worth mentioning that the deployment of the secret code is still in progress and will be made available worldwide in the coming months.

While WhatsApp continues to enhance its privacy options, the French government advocates for the use of the Olvid application, as they do not consider WhatsApp to be sufficiently secure. Nonetheless, with this new feature, WhatsApp offers users greater control over the privacy of their conversations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I still access locked conversations without entering the secret code?

No, locked conversations will remain hidden until the correct secret code is entered in the search bar.

Can I choose to display locked conversations in the main conversation menu?

Yes, the new feature allows users to decide whether or not they want to display locked discussions in the main menu.

Do I need to update my WhatsApp to access this new feature?

The deployment of the secret code feature is still ongoing. It will gradually become available to WhatsApp users worldwide in the next few months.