New WhatsApp Feature Allows Email Authentication for Account

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, is introducing a new feature that will allow users to authenticate their accounts using an email address. This functionality, currently available for beta testers, will not replace the need for a phone number when creating an account; however, it will provide an additional option for authentication in certain situations.

The email address can serve as an alternative method of verification when a user does not have access to their smartphone or is in an area with no SMS reception. Users will receive a verification code sent to their email, which they can then use to authenticate their account. This new feature is especially useful when encountering issues that prevent the reception of the usual six-digit SMS code required for login.

To add an email address to your WhatsApp account, simply go to “Settings,” then select “Account,” and add your email. It is important to note that this email address will only be used for authentication purposes and will not be shared with other users. The feature was launched in the latest version of WhatsApp for iPhone, 23.24.70, on November 21, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp does not replace phone numbers with email addresses. Instead, it provides users with an additional access method. The decision to activate this feature remains entirely optional and is up to the user.

With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to enhance user experience and provide an alternative way to access the app when faced with certain limitations. By expanding the authentication options, WhatsApp continues to prioritize users’ convenience and accessibility.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I use an email address instead of a phone number to create a WhatsApp account?

A: No, you will still need a phone number to create your WhatsApp account. However, the email address can be used for authentication purposes in certain situations.

Q: Is the email address shared with other WhatsApp users?

A: No, the email address is only used for authentication and will not be shared with other users.

Q: How do I add an email address to my WhatsApp account?

A: Go to “Settings,” then select “Account,” and add your email address in the provided field.

Q: Is email authentication mandatory?

A: No, the decision to enable email authentication is entirely up to the user. It is an optional feature provided WhatsApp.

Source: WhatsApp