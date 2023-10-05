WhatsApp to Introduce Pinning Feature for Important Messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to highlight certain messages in their conversations. The feature, called “message pinning,” will enable users to pin important messages at the top of their conversations. The information was revealed WABetaInfo, a website known for uncovering upcoming features of WhatsApp through beta versions of the app on iOS and Android.

According to screenshots provided the website, the new option will be available after long-pressing on a message. Along with the usual options to copy the message, users will soon be able to choose to pin it at the top of a conversation. This will be particularly useful for group conversations where important information or frequently asked questions can be easily accessed.

Pinned messages will not be permanently pinned, as users will be prompted to select the duration for which the message will remain pinned. Options include 24 hours, one week, or thirty days. Users will also have the flexibility to unpin a message at any time, regardless of the chosen duration.

Additionally, WhatsApp is said to be working on a graphical redesign of the menu for inserting content in a message, particularly on Android.

However, these new features are currently available only to a limited group of beta testers. It may take a few more weeks or even months before they are officially released in the stable version of the app.

WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, continues to roll out updates to offer users more features. Recently, WhatsApp launched the beta version of its long-awaited iPad app, and the messaging platform is currently testing a new, modern interface that will be available to all users in the near future.

Source:

– WABetaInfo: https://www.wabetainfo.com/