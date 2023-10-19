WhatsApp introduces new feature to switch between accounts on Android

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will make it easier for users to switch between personal and professional accounts on the same device. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, made the announcement on his Facebook account, stating that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to switch between accounts on Android.

This new functionality will allow users to manage conversations on multiple accounts without the need for two separate devices. This will be particularly useful for individuals who have a personal and a professional WhatsApp account.

However, there are a few important details to note. Users will still need two distinct phone numbers and SIM cards (or a phone with dual SIM or eSIM capabilities) in order to create a second account. Additionally, the user will need the second SIM card to receive the one-time access code that WhatsApp will send via SMS for accessing the second account.

Once the initial verification process is complete, the application will continue to function for both accounts without the need to repeatedly log in and out, according to WhatsApp spokesperson Ellu Heatrick.

This announcement comes shortly after the introduction of ephemeral voice messages on WhatsApp. The app has been actively adding new features, including passwordless login, in order to enhance the user experience.

