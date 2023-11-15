New WhatsApp Backup Policy: Google Drive Storage Limits Apply

Good news for WhatsApp users! Starting from December, Google has announced a significant change regarding the storage of WhatsApp backups on Android devices. In their latest announcement, Google revealed that WhatsApp chat backups on Android will now count towards the storage limits of Google accounts. Previously, Android users enjoyed free chat backups on Google Drive, but now they will have to keep an eye on their storage or consider upgrading to a paid plan.

This change brings Android in line with other platforms that already apply storage policies to backup services. It means that users will need to ensure they have enough storage space to save their conversations or upgrade their storage plan accordingly.

For users with free Google storage accounts limited to 15 GB, this change means that WhatsApp backups will now be included in that quota. However, considering that this 15 GB limit already includes data from various Google services like Gmail and Google Photos, it is possible for the storage space to fill up quickly.

If you find yourself running out of storage space due to heavy chat backups, there are several options available. You can adjust your backup settings to reduce the amount of data being saved, or consider upgrading to a paid Google One plan or similar cloud storage plan. While not ideal, another option would be to stop using cloud backups altogether, but this comes with the inherent risk of potential data loss in case something happens to your current device.

For those willing to invest, purchasing additional Google storage is a simple but paid solution. The Basic monthly plan, priced at €1.99, provides 100 GB of storage and should meet the needs of most users. Along with extra storage, this subscription also offers additional perks such as a VPN for multiple devices, additional editing features for Google Photos, and access to Google experts via a support hotline. Furthermore, you can share this subscription with up to five people.

FAQ:

1. Will WhatsApp chat backups on Android now count towards Google Drive storage limits?

Starting from December, WhatsApp chat backups on Android will now contribute to the storage limits of Google accounts.

2. Should I upgrade my Google storage plan to accommodate WhatsApp backups?

If you have a free Google storage account with a limited 15 GB quota, it would be wise to consider upgrading your storage plan to ensure you have enough space for your WhatsApp backups.

3. What are the alternatives if I’m running out of storage space?

You can adjust your backup settings to reduce the data being saved, upgrade to a paid Google One plan or similar cloud storage service, or stop using cloud backups altogether (with the risk of potential data loss).