Google Removes Free WhatsApp Chat Backups from Android Users’ Storage Quotas

Google has announced a significant change that may complicate the process of backing up WhatsApp conversations on Android devices. Starting from December, WhatsApp chat backups on Android will now count towards users’ Google account storage limits. Previously, Android users enjoyed free chat backups on Google Drive, but this update aligns with existing storage policies on other platforms. As a result, users will need to ensure they have enough storage space to back up their conversations or consider upgrading to a paid plan.

For Android users with free Google storage accounts capped at 15GB, this change means that WhatsApp backups will now consume part of that allocated space. The problem lies in the fact that the 15GB limit already includes data from various Google services like Gmail and Google Photos, leading to rapid space consumption.

Users facing bulky chat backups now have a few options to address this issue. They can adjust backup settings to reduce data volume, explore ways to minimize data usage within WhatsApp, or consider upgrading to Google One’s paid plan or similar cloud storage options. Although discontinuing cloud backups is a potential solution, it comes with the inherent risk of data loss if anything happens to the current device.

For those willing to invest, purchasing additional Google storage space is a straightforward albeit paid solution. The Basic monthly offer at €1.99 provides 100GB of storage, which should suffice for most users. Additionally, this subscription offers extra perks such as VPN access for multiple devices, enhanced Google Photos editing features, and a support hotline to connect with Google experts whenever assistance is needed. Furthermore, it allows users to share the subscription with up to 5 people.

With this policy change, Android users must be prepared to manage their storage effectively to ensure uninterrupted WhatsApp chat backups. Understanding the available options and considering the most suitable approach will help users navigate this new landscape successfully.

