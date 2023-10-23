WhatsApp Tests New Feature: Disappearing Voice Messages

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that allows users to send ephemeral voice messages. The encrypted messaging service is reportedly experimenting with the option for users to send voice messages that can only be listened to once the recipient. This feature is currently available to a limited number of users on the beta version of the Android and iOS apps.

When recording a voice note, a new “1” icon appears to indicate that the one-time listening feature is activated. Once the option is enabled, the recipient is prevented from exporting, transferring, saving, or recording the voice note. Neither the sender nor the recipient can listen to the message a second time, as it is automatically deleted after opening.

This unique option, which may be rolled out in the coming weeks, aims to enhance privacy and security in conversations on the Meta-owned platform. WhatsApp had previously introduced a “View Once” feature in 2021 for photos and videos, adding an extra layer of privacy to media sharing.

In addition to these new features, WhatsApp has been continuously expanding its functionality. Last September, the app introduced support for “Passkeys,” a system that allows users to authenticate themselves on websites and mobile applications using their biometric data, such as fingerprints or facial recognition. The Meta-owned app also launched a Channels feature, which allows users to follow the news and updates from personalities and media outlets, similar to Telegram or Twitter.

Overall, these new features and updates reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to providing a more secure and feature-rich messaging experience for its users.

