WhatsApp is Developing a New Security Feature for Locked Chats

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to set a passcode for locked conversations. This new security enhancement was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, version 2.23.21.8, which is available on the Google Play Store.

A screenshot shared in a recent report WABetaInfo reveals WhatsApp’s project to introduce a feature that will enable users to configure a passcode for locked chats. By entering the passcode, users will be able to easily access locked chats, even from the app’s search bar.

This new feature will provide users with an additional layer of security for their most private conversations. Even if someone gains access to a user’s phone, they will not be able to access locked discussions without the passcode.

In addition, WhatsApp is said to be working on the ability for users to sync chat passcodes across all their connected devices, which will greatly improve the user experience. There have also been reports suggesting that WhatsApp is working on implementing passkeys, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, to protect private conversations in a future update.

The passcode feature for locked chats is currently being developed and is expected to be available in an upcoming app update. However, it is unclear when Meta plans to roll out this new functionality, and whether it will also be made available on iOS in the future.

