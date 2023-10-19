New “View Once” Mode for Voice Notes Coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called “view once” mode for voice notes. This feature allows users to send voice notes that can only be listened to once the recipient. The voice note cannot be exported, forwarded, saved, or recorded the recipient. Even the sender will not be able to listen to the voice note after it has been sent.

To enable the “view once” mode, users need to tap on the “view once” icon in the chat bar while recording a voice note. The feature is currently available for some beta testers on iOS and Android, and it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days.

WhatsApp has been adding several new features to its messaging platform. Earlier this week, the company introduced the ability to log into two WhatsApp accounts at once for users with dual SIM cards. It also launched passkey logins on Android, allowing users to secure their accounts with a six-digit PIN.

In addition to these security features, WhatsApp has also enhanced its media sharing capabilities. Users can now send photos and videos in high-definition quality, and there is an AI sticker generator that creates personalized stickers based on user input.

With the introduction of the “view once” mode for voice notes, WhatsApp is giving users more control over their conversations and adding an extra layer of privacy. This feature ensures that sensitive voice messages can be listened to once and then disappear, providing a self-destructing message experience similar to what we’ve seen in spy movies.

Sources:

– WaBetaInfo