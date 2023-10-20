WhatsApp Testing New Feature: Disappearing Voice Notes

WhatsApp is reportedly beta testing a new feature that will allow users to send disappearing voice notes that can only be listened to once. This update, reported WABetaInfo, is a continuation of WhatsApp’s efforts to enhance privacy options for its users. In 2021, the company introduced the ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos, which ensures that once the recipient opens a message, it disappears forever.

The addition of the ‘View Once’ feature to voice notes will provide users with the same level of privacy. They will be able to send voice messages knowing that they can only be listened to once and cannot be forwarded to anyone else. To enable this feature, users can tap the small ‘1’ icon that appears next to the voice note wave symbol when recording. This icon is the same one used for sending ‘View Once’ pictures or videos.

Interestingly, this feature works both ways. The sender of the voice note will also not be able to listen to the recording again, which may disappoint users who want to double-check how they sounded. While there were previous reports suggesting that the ‘View Once’ feature would also be rolled out to text messages, there is currently no further news on when or if that functionality will be introduced.

WhatsApp has been actively introducing new features recently. In addition to the disappearing voice notes, the app also announced the ability to have two accounts on one phone. This feature allows users to combine their work and personal accounts on a single device. However, it has sparked some discussion online, with some dubbing it a “cheater’s paradise” due to the potential for secret accounts.

Source: WABetaInfo (no URL provided)