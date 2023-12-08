WhatsApp Introduces View Once Feature for Voice Messages

In a move to enhance privacy and confidentiality, WhatsApp has announced the introduction of its View Once feature for voice messages. This feature, previously available for photos and videos, allows users to send voice messages that can only be listened to once. Once the recipient plays the message, it will disappear, leaving no trace behind.

The View Once feature for voice messages is designed to enable users to relay sensitive or private information to specific individuals. Whether you are planning a surprise party or sharing confidential details, you can now ensure that the message is heard only once, giving you added security and peace of mind.

To create a View Once voice message, users need to follow a few simple steps. First, open an individual or group chat, then tap the microphone. Swipe up to lock the recording and continue holding the record button. Tap the View Once icon, which will be clearly marked with a “one-time” symbol, and once it turns green, you are in View Once mode. Finally, tap send to deliver the voice message.

Although View Once voice messages are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring their security, it is worth noting that there are still ways for recipients to capture the audio. For instance, Android’s native screen recorder can still record the audio from these messages. Additionally, if a message is reported, it will be forwarded to the WhatsApp team for review.

The View Once feature for voice messages will be rolled out globally in the coming days, ensuring that WhatsApp users worldwide can benefit from this added layer of privacy. So, keep an eye out for the latest update and enjoy the enhanced confidentiality of your voice messages.