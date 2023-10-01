How to Fix WhatsApp Voice Message Issues on Android, iPhone, and PC

Many WhatsApp users have reported difficulties with sending or receiving voice messages on the app. This problem has been observed on Android, iPhone, and PC platforms. If you are facing these issues, there are several solutions you can try to resolve them.

To send a voice message on WhatsApp, open the chat where you want to send the message, press and hold the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen, and start speaking. Release the button when you’re done speaking, and the message will be sent. To listen to a voice message, tap the play button.

If you’re encountering issues with voice messages on WhatsApp, here are some troubleshooting steps you can follow:

1. Perform preliminary checks: Make sure WhatsApp’s servers are functioning properly and ensure that your device’s volume is not muted or set too low. Check your internet connection as well.

2. Force Stop WhatsApp and restart the app: Close WhatsApp and reopen it to see if the voice messages work again.

3. Ensure WhatsApp is up-to-date: Update WhatsApp to the latest version from the Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iPhone).

4. Check microphone permissions: Grant WhatsApp the necessary microphone permissions to send voice messages. Go to the app settings, find WhatsApp, and enable microphone access.

5. Check storage space: If your device is low on storage space, delete unnecessary files to free up space.

6. Clear WhatsApp cache: Corrupted app cache can cause issues. Clear the cache in the app settings to resolve this problem.

7. Reinstall WhatsApp: If all else fails, uninstall WhatsApp and reinstall it from the app store.

These steps should help you resolve any issues you’re facing with voice messages on WhatsApp. If the problem persists, reach out to WhatsApp support for further assistance.

