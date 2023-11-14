WhatsApp Enhances Voice Chat Experience for Larger Groups

WhatsApp is introducing an improved voice chat feature that promises a more seamless experience for users participating in larger groups. The popular messaging app, developed Meta, has already been supporting group calls with up to 32 participants. However, the enhanced feature is designed to cater to even larger groups and offers a unique approach.

Instead of ringing all participants’ phones simultaneously, the new group call experience will begin quietly without causing a disruption for everyone. This means that group members can join the voice chat without being alarmed incessant ringing. By simply tapping the bubble at the top of the chat, users can easily join the ongoing group call.

Once users have joined a WhatsApp voice chat with a sizable group, they will find convenient call controls at the top of the chat interface. These controls allow participants to mute or unmute themselves, as well as send messages to the entire group, all without leaving the call. This enhanced functionality ensures that users can actively participate and engage with other participants during the voice chat.

The improved voice chat experience for larger groups will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks on both iOS and Android platforms. Initially, this feature will be made available to groups with more than 33 members, enabling them to benefit from the enhanced functionality and seamless communication.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp has announced various updates in recent weeks. These include the introduction of multiple account support for Android devices with dual-SIM or eSIM support, the launch of a native Mac app, and the beta testing of an iPad app. These updates highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its platform and providing a diverse range of features to enhance the user experience.

FAQ

Q: How do I join a voice chat in a larger WhatsApp group?

A: To join a voice chat in a larger WhatsApp group, simply tap the bubble at the top of the chat interface.

Q: Can I send messages during a voice chat?

A: Yes, with the new feature, you can send messages to the entire group without leaving the voice chat.

Q: When will the enhanced voice chat feature be available?

A: The feature will be gradually rolled out over the next few weeks for groups with more than 33 members.

Q: What other updates has WhatsApp introduced recently?

A: WhatsApp has introduced multiple account support for Android devices, a native Mac app, and a beta version of an iPad app.