New Feature Alert: WhatsApp Brings Back View-Only Messages for Desktop App

WhatsApp, the popular social media messaging app, is making waves again with its latest feature updates. After successfully testing AI-powered chats, the company is now reintroducing the option to send view-only messages for its desktop app. This exciting development comes after the feature was removed from the desktop version about a year ago amid privacy concerns.

With the latest version of the desktop app and the WhatsApp Web platform, users can now enjoy the convenience of sending view-only messages. Supported versions include WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp for macOS, and the Web platform. This new update is set to enhance the overall messaging experience for users on Mac and the beta version of WhatsApp for iPad.

The return of the view-once message feature signifies an important milestone for avid users who rely on the feature daily. By sending view-only messages, users can now increase their privacy and avoid having their media stored on the recipient’s device. Additionally, this feature allows for a seamless transition from mobile to desktop, enabling users to send ephemeral messages on bigger screens.

WhatsApp’s decision to bring back view-only messages demonstrates its commitment to listening to user feedback and continuously improving its platform. By addressing privacy concerns and reintroducing popular features, the company aims to enhance the overall user experience.

What is a view-only message? A view-only message is a type of message that can only be viewed once the recipient and cannot be saved or forwarded.



Why was the view-only message feature removed? The feature was initially removed from the desktop version due to privacy concerns.

