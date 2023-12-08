New WhatsApp Update Brings Enhanced Privacy for Voice Messages

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that adds an extra level of privacy to the popular messaging app. Called WhatsApp View Once, this feature allows users to send voice messages that can only be listened to once the recipient. This update follows a previous release in 2021, which introduced the ability to send photos, videos, and messages that would disappear after being viewed. Now, WhatsApp has extended this feature to voice messages as well.

When sending a View Once voice message, it will be clearly marked with a “one-time” icon, indicating to the recipient that they can only listen to it once. To send a disappearing voice message on WhatsApp, the process is simple. Users need to open the chat or group, tap on the microphone, and swipe up to lock the recording. They can then tap and hold to record their voice and select the View Once icon, which will turn it green. After recording, the user can simply tap the send button.

While this feature aims to enhance privacy, it’s worth noting that there are ways for recipients to listen to the voice message more than once. For instance, Android users can utilize the native screen recorder tool to capture the audio of View Once voice messages. This allows them to listen to the recording multiple times or share it with others.

If you haven’t seen the View Once feature on your WhatsApp yet, don’t worry. The company has stated that it will be rolling out globally in the coming days, ensuring that users worldwide can benefit from this added privacy feature. With WhatsApp’s commitment to improving user privacy, it’s clear that they are continuously working to provide a secure and secure messaging experience for their users.