WhatsApp’s Latest Feature: View Once Voice Messages

WhatsApp has recently unveiled its newest feature, View Once Voice Messages, allowing users to send voice messages that disappear after being played once. This feature follows the introduction of the View Once feature for photos and videos two years ago.

The company stated that this addition aims to provide users with the ability to share sensitive information, such as credit card details or surprises, via voice messages without any worries. View Once voice messages are clearly labeled with a “one-time” icon and can only be played once.

Currently in the testing phase for Android and iOS users who are part of the app’s beta version, the feature is set to be rolled out globally to all users in the upcoming days. Ensuring user privacy, WhatsApp emphasized that voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption default.

To utilize the View Once Voice Messages feature, users can follow these simple steps:

1. Open an individual chat or group chat.

2. Tap on the microphone icon.

3. Swipe up to lock the recording.

4. Tap and hold the record button.

5. Select “view once” option. Once it turns green, the message is in view once mode.

6. Tap send to share the voice message securely.

Additionally, if the recipient has read messages enabled, a notification will appear in the chat indicating that they have opened the view once media or voice message.

With this innovative addition, WhatsApp continues to enhance its platform, prioritizing user experience and privacy. Stay tuned for the official release of the View Once Voice Messages feature and enjoy hassle-free sharing of sensitive information via voice messages.