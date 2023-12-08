WhatsApp Introduces View Once Voice Messages for Added Privacy

WhatsApp is taking privacy to the next level with the introduction of View Once voice messages. This new feature allows users to send voice messages that can only be listened to once before they disappear from the chat. Following the success of the View Once photos and videos feature in 2021, the company decided to extend the same level of privacy to voice messages.

To send a View Once voice message, simply open an individual or group chat and tap the microphone icon. Swipe up to lock the recording, then tap and hold the record button. Once the button turns green, indicating that you are in View Once mode, you can release it to send the voice message.

Unlike regular voice messages, View Once voice messages are not saved in the chat, giving users added peace of mind when sharing sensitive information. The messages, just like any other messages on WhatsApp, are end-to-end encrypted default.

These View Once voice messages are clearly marked with a “one-time” icon and can only be played once. This feature provides an extra layer of security for situations where you may need to share confidential details, such as reading out your credit card information to a friend or planning a surprise.

WhatsApp has announced that the View Once voice messages feature will be rolled out globally in the coming days, giving users around the world the ability to send disappearing voice messages.

As privacy concerns continue to be a priority for users, it is reassuring to see WhatsApp continually enhancing its platform with features that prioritize user privacy. With View Once voice messages, WhatsApp users can now communicate sensitive information with added peace of mind.