The Underrated Benefits of WhatsApp Video Calls

WhatsApp has revolutionized the way we communicate, and its Video Call feature is an absolute game changer. Enhancing the personal and participatory nature of interactions, WhatsApp Video Calls have transformed the app into a complete communication tool. Whether you’re connecting with loved ones or engaging in professional gatherings, this hidden gem has become invaluable in the digital era.

One of the most appealing aspects of WhatsApp Video Calls is that they are completely free, both domestically and abroad. However, since video calls require an internet connection, they do consume data from your home internet plan or your phone’s data plan.

Making a video call on WhatsApp is as simple as tapping the video camera icon in the upper right corner of the chat window. Alternatively, you can choose a contact, press on the video camera symbol, or navigate to the Calls tab and tap on the phone icon with the plus sign. Within seconds, you’ll be connected face-to-face with your contact.

But did you know that you can also seamlessly switch between voice calls and video calls? During a call, you can hit the video button on the call screen to transition from a voice call to a video call. The other person will receive a notification, and once they accept, you can continue your conversation with video. Likewise, you can press the camera button to switch from a video call to a voice call, if necessary.

What’s even more exciting is the ability to host group video chats with up to eight participants. Start a video conference with a contact and then use the “add participant” icon to include more friends or colleagues. You can also form a group chat and initiate a video call from there.

Privacy is a top priority on WhatsApp, and this extends to their Video Call feature. Thanks to end-to-end encryption, only you and your contact can see and hear each other during video calls. Your conversations remain private and inaccessible to anyone, including WhatsApp.

So, next time you’re on WhatsApp, don’t forget to take advantage of the hidden gem that is video calling. Connect, share moments, and stay in touch with loved ones, all with the convenience of WhatsApp’s Video Call feature.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are WhatsApp video calls free?

Yes, WhatsApp video calls are free, both domestically and internationally. However, they require an internet connection to work and will consume data from your home internet plan or phone’s data plan.

How do I make a video call on WhatsApp?

To make a video call on WhatsApp, simply tap the video camera icon in the upper right corner of the chat window. Alternatively, choose a contact, press the video camera symbol, or go to the Calls tab and tap the phone icon with the plus sign.

Can I switch from a voice call to a video call on WhatsApp?

Yes, you can switch from a voice call to a video call during an ongoing call. Simply hit the video button on the call screen, and the other person will receive a notification to accept the video call.

Can I have group video chats on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp allows group video chats with up to eight participants. Start a video conference with a contact and use the “add participant” icon to include more people. Alternatively, you can form a group chat and initiate a video call from there.

Are WhatsApp video calls private?

Yes, WhatsApp video calls are private and secure. Thanks to end-to-end encryption, only you and your contact can see and hear each other during video calls. Your conversations are inaccessible to anyone, including WhatsApp.