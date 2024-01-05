WhatsApp Testing Verification Badge for Businesses

WhatsApp is making changes to its verification badge system, allowing businesses to display a verification badge on their channels. This new feature is currently being tested on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.18 update.

The verification badge system is a way for users to know that they are communicating with a genuine business account on the messaging platform. Currently, WhatsApp uses gray check marks to verify business accounts. However, the company is expected to change this to blue verified check marks, similar to those used on Instagram and Facebook.

WABetaInfo, a website that specializes in tracking WhatsApp beta updates, first discovered the “verified channel” feature. This feature is still in the development phase and is being rolled out to beta testers who have signed up to receive early versions of the app on their Android devices. It is anticipated that the feature will be made available to beta testers in the near future.

Businesses will benefit from having a verification badge as it will increase their credibility and trustworthiness among WhatsApp users. Users will be able to identify legitimate businesses and avoid scams or impersonation attempts.

WhatsApp is continuously working on improving its platform for businesses. With over 2 billion users worldwide, the messaging app has become an important channel for businesses to connect with their customers. The addition of a verification badge system will further enhance the user experience and ensure secure and authentic communication.

As WhatsApp finalizes the development of the verification badge feature, users are advised to stay updated on the latest details regarding this upcoming addition to the instant messaging platform.