WhatsApp introduces pinned messages feature for easy message access

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to pin messages in the chat interface. This feature is currently being tested on the Android version of the app, with a limited number of users having access to it. The pinned messages feature is expected to be rolled out more widely in the coming weeks.

Pinning messages can be especially useful in group conversations, as it allows users to easily access important messages amidst a flood of other messages. However, this feature is not limited to group chats, as it can also be used in one-on-one conversations.

To pin a message, users simply need to long-press on the message and select the “pin” option that appears. This will highlight the message and keep it at the top of the chat window for easy access. Users can choose to pin messages for a duration of 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. It is also possible to unpin a message at any time.

The pinned messages feature is a simple yet practical addition to WhatsApp, allowing users to ensure that important messages are not forgotten or missed. It offers a convenient way to keep track of important information within a conversation.

While this feature is currently only available on Android for a limited number of users, it is expected that Meta (the parent company of WhatsApp) will roll it out more widely in the near future. With pinned messages, WhatsApp aims to enhance the user experience and make it easier for users to stay organized within their conversations.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo