WhatsApp plans to replace passwords with passkeys for enhanced security

WhatsApp has announced that it will be phasing out the use of passwords and adopting passkeys to better secure conversations on its platform. This move aligns with the trend of major tech companies, such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft, looking to move away from passwords and find alternative methods to enhance user security.

According to The Verge, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its Android app that allows users to access the platform using facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, or a PIN code instead of a traditional password.

WhatsApp has never been a staunch advocate of passwords, as the app primarily relied on SMS-based authentication for user login. However, users had the option to set a password to lock the application when exiting and re-entering. With the introduction of passkeys, this process will now be managed directly within the app.

Passkeys are access keys managed iOS and Android, utilizing user biometric data. Google, Microsoft, and Apple have been advocating for the widespread use of passkeys across various services over the past few months.

The idea behind passkey adoption is to simplify user authentication eliminating the use of easily guessable or overly complex passwords. Additionally, since the passkey is tied solely to the device, it prevents unauthorized access to an account from another smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The Verge reports that the rollout of passkeys for the Android version of WhatsApp is expected to occur in the coming months. However, it remains unclear whether this feature will also be implemented for iPhone users.

