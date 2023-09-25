WhatsApp to stop supporting older Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer provide support for devices running Android 4.1 and earlier, as well as iOS 11 and earlier, starting from a few weeks from now. This means that approximately 18 devices will no longer receive updates. This move raises concerns about the security and privacy of these devices, as outdated apps and software may have vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

In order to ensure that their mobile devices are updated and secure, users are advised to check for updates either through the Google Play Store or the device’s settings. Failure to update these devices could result in the app not functioning properly or leaving potential security holes.

WhatsApp’s decision to stop supporting older Android devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 and Sony Xperia Z, highlights the fact that these devices have been in use for several years. While some of these devices may still be operational, it is recommended to update to a version of Android 5 or higher to continue using WhatsApp effectively.

For Apple devices, users will need to update to iOS 12 or newer to continue using the app. Older versions of iOS will no longer receive updates or support.

It is important to note that there are other systems, such as KaiOS 2.5.0 or higher, where certain versions will also no longer receive support. This includes JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

WhatsApp has stated that users with these devices will receive multiple notifications to remind them to update their devices. However, if updating to a newer version of Android or iOS is not possible, users may need to consider purchasing a new mobile device in order to continue using the chat app.

In conclusion, keeping mobile devices and their apps updated is crucial for security and privacy. Users should ensure that their devices are running on the latest software to avoid potential risks associated with outdated systems.

