WhatsApp is Working on a New Search Feature for the “Updates” Tab

WhatsApp is constantly working on improving and adding new features to its platform. The popular messaging app, which currently has over 2 billion active users worldwide, is preparing a redesign for its Android app. In addition, it is also planning to integrate an AI-powered sticker creation feature into its mobile applications.

According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now developing a new functionality that will completely change the way you search within the app. In the latest Beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.20.16), it was discovered that the messaging app is working on integrating a new search feature within the “Updates” tab.

The upcoming feature will include a search icon, similar to the one found in the chats tab, in the top bar of the “Updates” tab. This will allow users to easily search for updates of their contacts’ statuses as well as the channels they follow and new channels.

This new search feature will make it easier for users to find the channels they follow, subscribe to new channels without accessing the general directory, and quickly locate a friend or family member’s status.

Currently, this search functionality is still in development and users will have to wait for a future update to enjoy this new feature. Once it passes the necessary tests, it will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users.

