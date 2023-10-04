WhatsApp Introduces New Features: Improved Privacy, Pinned Messages, and Rich Text Formatting

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging apps, is set to improve its performance with three new updates. The first of these updates is focused on enhancing privacy in audio and video calls. WhatsApp is introducing a feature that will protect the IP address during calls, making it harder for users to track the location and IP address of the caller. This added layer of security is accessible through the privacy settings of the app.

While this new feature ensures that the IP address remains hidden, it may result in a slight reduction in call quality. It is recommended to use this feature when making calls to unknown numbers or when maintaining complete anonymity is preferred.

The second update pertains to pinned messages, which are used to highlight important information within a chat or group. WhatsApp will now offer the option to set a duration for pinned messages, allowing them to automatically disappear after 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. This feature can be accessed through the message options, located in the top right corner of the chat screen. Additionally, this update includes a redesigned layout for different types of shared content, such as images, files, locations, and contacts, making it easier to differentiate between them.

One of the most exciting additions to WhatsApp is the introduction of rich text formatting. Users will now be able to send messages with structured formats using code blocks. These code blocks can be used to modify the appearance of the message, such as changing the font or adding emphasis. This feature opens up possibilities for more creative and organized communication within the app.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security while also expanding its functionality. These new updates are aimed at improving the overall user experience and providing more options for customization and communication within the app.

Sources:

– WaBetaInfo

– El Androide Libre