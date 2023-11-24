WhatsApp Introduces Email Verification as a Security Measure

WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature that aims to ensure that user accounts are authenticated actual individuals. The messaging platform, owned Meta, began testing the account verification via email feature in August. It is expected to be available soon and will serve as an additional security option for those who want complete protection against attacks, according to Android Police via n1info.hr.

While WhatsApp has been supporting end-to-end encrypted conversations and backups for some time now, these measures alone are not sufficient to protect user accounts in the face of increasing fraud. Currently, a WhatsApp account is linked to the owner’s mobile phone number, which poses a security risk. If someone cannot access their phone number, they will be locked out of their WhatsApp account. This is why WhatsApp is working on the integration of email, providing an alternative method of accessing the account.

If you are using the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, you should find the option to link your email address in the WhatsApp settings > account > Email Address. The password sent to your email will be six characters long. WhatsApp guarantees that the email will remain private and visible only to the account owner.

It is important to note that users can choose any email address for verification, meaning it does not have to be their primary address used in everyday life.

