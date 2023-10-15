WhatsApp’s Latest Update for Android Introduces New Security Features

WhatsApp has recently released a new update for Android users, bringing some changes to the popular messaging app. This update, which brings the Android version of the app to 2.23.21.9, unveils a long-awaited feature – the ability to create secret codes for locked conversations.

The feature allows users to choose a customized password for their protected chat folders, significantly limiting access to these confidential conversations.

Another improvement in this update is the ability for users to easily find blocked conversations using the search bar within the app. This feature makes it easier to manage blocked conversations and ensures that they are readily accessible.

In addition, the created secret codes will also work on connected devices. This means that if you use WhatsApp on multiple devices, your locked conversations will remain secure and protected everywhere.

However, it is important to note that this feature is still in development and will be available in a future update of WhatsApp for Android.

