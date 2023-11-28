New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users to Share Stickers in Channels

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is introducing a new feature that allows channel owners to share stickers in channels. This feature was first made available to a select group of beta testers who use the iOS app.

With the latest WhatsApp beta update (version 23.24.10.72) installed via the TestFlight app, users discovered that they now have the ability to share stickers in channels. This exciting development ensures a consistent experience for channel owners on both Android and iOS platforms.

Stickers are a fun and creative way to express emotions, convey messages, and enhance engagement within channels. By incorporating stickers that align with the content or theme of their channel, owners can add a personalized and entertaining touch to their updates, creating a stronger sense of community.

In addition to the sticker sharing feature, the latest version of WhatsApp also supports sending animated stickers, adding a dynamic element to interactions on channels. Users can easily access this feature updating their WhatsApp app from the App Store.

The release of this feature to beta testers is only the beginning as WhatsApp plans to gradually roll out sticker sharing to more users in the coming days. This indicates the company’s commitment to continually improving and enhancing the user experience.

WhatsApp is also working on another upcoming feature that will display profile information within chats, even when the contact is offline. This feature will alternate with the last seen status if available, providing users with more visibility and information about their contacts.

With these new features and updates, WhatsApp aims to make interactions within channels more expressive, engaging, and personalized for its users.

FAQ:

1. How can I share stickers in WhatsApp channels?

– Users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update via the TestFlight app can access the sticker sharing feature in channels.

2. Can Android users also share stickers in channels?

– Yes, the sticker sharing feature will be available to both Android and iOS users.

3. Are there animated stickers available in WhatsApp?

– Yes, the latest version of WhatsApp supports sending animated stickers, bringing a dynamic element to interactions in channels.

4. Will sticker sharing be available to all users?

– While the feature initially rolled out to beta testers, WhatsApp plans to gradually make it available to more users in the coming days.

5. What is the upcoming profile information feature?

– WhatsApp is developing a feature that will display profile information within chats, even when the contact is offline, providing users with more visibility and information about their contacts.

(Source: News18 Tech)