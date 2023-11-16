WhatsApp Backups on Android to Count Towards Google Drive Storage Limit

Android users who rely on Google Drive for cloud storage will need to rethink their WhatsApp backup strategy. In a recent announcement, Google revealed that starting in December, WhatsApp chat history backups will no longer be exempt from the storage limit on Google Drive. Previously, WhatsApp users enjoyed unlimited cloud backups at no charge, thanks to a partnership between WhatsApp and Google in 2018. This change brings the Android backup experience in line with other platforms, while offering the benefit of Google’s free 15 GB of storage.

To avoid exceeding the 15 GB limit, Android users will now have to be more mindful of their WhatsApp backups. Similar to iPhone users who manage their storage limitations on iCloud, Android users will need to adopt similar practices for their Google Account cloud storage. A notification will be sent to WhatsApp users 30 days prior to the policy change taking effect, giving them time to adjust and make necessary arrangements.

Backing up WhatsApp chat history is a straightforward process. Users can access the chat backup feature through the app’s Settings menu. By selecting ‘Chats’ and then ‘Chat Backup,’ users can initiate the backup process. As long as there is sufficient storage space available in the user’s Google Account, Android backups will continue to function seamlessly. However, if the storage limit is reached, users will need to create additional space to resume backups.

Google provides various tools to help users manage their cloud storage space more efficiently. For instance, users can easily identify and delete large files or photos that are consuming excessive storage. Additionally, Google offers a subscription service called Google One, which provides additional storage options beyond the complimentary 15 GB. Starting at just Rs 149 per month, users can access 100 GB of storage through Google One.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why are WhatsApp backups counting towards Google Drive’s storage limit for Android users?

This change is part of an effort to align the backup experience on Android with other platforms and provide consistency for users across devices.

2. When will this policy change take effect?

The policy change regarding WhatsApp backups on Android will begin in December. WhatsApp Beta users will be the first to be affected, followed a gradual extension to all users over the first half of 2024.

3. How can I back up my WhatsApp chat history?

To back up your WhatsApp chat history, launch the app, navigate to the Settings section, select ‘Chats,’ and then choose ‘Chat Backup.’

4. What happens if I reach the 15 GB storage limit?

If your storage limit is reached, you will need to free up space in your Google Account to resume backups. You can use Google’s storage management tools or delete items directly from WhatsApp to reduce storage consumption.

Sources: WhatsApp, Google Drive