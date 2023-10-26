Be Alert! Beware of WhatsApp Video Call Scam

In these digital times, it seems like there’s always someone scheming to exploit unsuspecting individuals for personal information and hard-earned money. Scam calls have become a regular annoyance for many mobile phone users. However, WhatsApp users now need to be on high alert for a new phishing scam in the form of random video calls from unknown numbers.

This scam has gained significant traction, with users taking to social media platforms to express their frustration and share their experiences. People from all walks of life report receiving these spam video calls, which have become a widespread issue.

If you receive a video call on WhatsApp from an unfamiliar number, beware! It is highly likely that scammers are trying to deceive you and extract confidential information. These fraudsters aim to acquire various sensitive data, including your account passwords, bank details, addresses, and other personal information that can have severe consequences if it falls into the wrong hands.

To accomplish their malicious goals, scammers employ phishing tactics, tricking their victims into downloading harmful software onto their devices. The repercussions can be devastating, ranging from financial loss to identity theft.

Oftentimes, scammers might use a recognizable profile picture or name to gain your trust. However, the head of Action Fraud, Oliver Shaw, warns users to stay cautious and exercise skepticism when receiving messages on WhatsApp or other messaging platforms, particularly when asked for account information.

FAQ

Q: What should I do if I receive a video call from an unknown number on WhatsApp?

A: It is advisable not to answer the call and block the number to prevent further contact from the scammer.

Q: How can scammers extract personal information through a video call?

A: Scammers use video calls to deceive individuals into providing sensitive information or installing malicious software on their devices.

Q: What are the potential consequences of falling victim to this scam?

A: The consequences include financial loss, identity theft, and compromised personal information.

Q: Are these video call scams prevalent only on WhatsApp?

A: While WhatsApp is currently a popular medium for such scams, other messaging platforms may also be targeted scammers.

Q: How can I protect myself from falling victim to scams like this?

A: Be cautious when receiving calls or messages from unknown numbers, avoid sharing personal information, and regularly update your device’s security software.

Stay vigilant and protect yourself from the ever-evolving tactics of scammers. Remember, maintaining a healthy level of skepticism is crucial in this digital age.