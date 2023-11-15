Google to Impose Storage Limits on WhatsApp Backups for Android Users

Google has announced a crucial change that will impact billions of WhatsApp users. The company has warned that backup storage for old chats, photos, and videos on the popular messaging app will no longer be free. Instead, these messages and media will start counting towards a user’s Google Account cloud storage limit, specifically for those using Android devices.

Personal Google Accounts currently offer users 15GB of free storage, but this storage is shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Thus, any additional media from WhatsApp will consume this space, potentially requiring users to pay for additional storage.

According to a Google community manager, “WhatsApp backups on Android will soon start counting toward your Google Account cloud storage limit, similar to how WhatsApp backups are handled on other mobile platforms.” The manager also stated that users would need to free up space removing unnecessary items if they exceed their storage limit.

While the change is set to roll out for WhatsApp Beta users next month, it will be implemented for all WhatsApp users on Android in early 2024. Given that approximately 73 percent of the estimated 3 billion WhatsApp users access the app on Android, this alteration will affect a significant portion of the user base.

Google offers various options for additional storage, with the cheapest plan starting at $1.99 per month for 100GB. This plan should be sufficient for most WhatsApp users, excluding those who heavily utilize data-intensive media.

This development aligns with Google’s broader efforts to revamp its management of online accounts and data. As part of this shift, all personal accounts that remain inactive for more than two years will be deleted in December to improve security for active users. However, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on users who maintain accounts for young children or are responsible for the accounts of deceased relatives, as these accounts may be inadvertently affected.

*Source: bbc.co.uk*