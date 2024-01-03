WhatsApp Backups on Android Will Soon Count Towards Google Cloud Storage Limit

A new rule change for WhatsApp users on Android could lead to increased fees for those who rely on the popular messaging app. Starting from the beginning of 2024, WhatsApp backups on Android will be included in a user’s Google cloud storage allowance. This means that if you exceed the 15GB of free storage that Google provides, you will have to pay for additional space to continue saving your WhatsApp chats.

Google announced this change in a blog post, stating that WhatsApp backups on Android will be treated similarly to backups on other mobile platforms. The company plans to roll out this update to WhatsApp Beta users in December 2023, followed a gradual implementation for all WhatsApp users on Android early next year.

However, Google emphasizes that WhatsApp backups will continue to function as long as you have available space within your Google Account storage. If you reach your storage limit, you will need to free up space deleting unnecessary items. Google also suggests deleting items directly from WhatsApp, as this will remove them from your cloud storage and reduce the storage used your next backup.

To assist with this transition, Google will provide eligible users with limited, one-time promotions for Google One, its additional storage service. Google One offers various storage plans, allowing users to choose the option that best suits their needs.

As mobile phone users, it is important to stay informed about changes in storage policies that could impact the cost and accessibility of our favorite apps. By proactively managing our storage and exploring available options, we can ensure a seamless experience while using WhatsApp without incurring unforeseen expenses.