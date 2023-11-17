New WhatsApp Storage Policy: Android Users Lose Backup Advantage

Google and WhatsApp have recently announced a significant change to the way WhatsApp chat and media backups are stored on Android devices. Starting from December 2023, WhatsApp backups will now count toward your Google Account cloud storage limit. This means that the 15GB of free storage that comes with every Google Account will be shared with WhatsApp backups.

This move marks a reversal from 2018 when WhatsApp backups stopped counting toward Google Drive storage. The update will be rolled out gradually, starting next month for WhatsApp Beta users, and will continue across the first half of 2024 for all WhatsApp Android users.

Users will receive a notification 30 days prior to this change via a banner in the WhatsApp Settings, specifically in the Chats and Chat backup section. If users reach their storage limit, they will need to free up space removing unnecessary items in order to resume backups.

To assist users in managing their storage, Google provides storage management tools that allow for bulk deletion of photos and other large files. Additionally, users can also delete items directly from WhatsApp to reduce the storage used their next backup.

However, if the 15GB standard storage provided Google is not sufficient, users have the option to purchase more storage through Google One. Plans start at Rs 130 per month for 100GB, Rs 210 for 200GB, and Rs 650 for 2TB. Google will also offer eligible users limited, one-time Google One offers, as well as annual plans to help save costs. It is important to note that these changes only apply to personal Google Accounts, and users with Google Workspace subscriptions through work or school will not be affected.

It is worth mentioning that this change puts Android users on par with other platforms, as iOS users have never enjoyed the privilege of WhatsApp backups not counting toward Google Drive storage limits.

For users who prefer not to use their Google account for backups, an alternative option is to use the WhatsApp Chat Transfer feature when switching to a new Android device. This feature allows for wireless transfer as long as both phones have Wi-Fi enabled.

Google assures users that apart from the potential storage limits, nothing else will change regarding WhatsApp backups. If items are deleted within WhatsApp, they will also be removed from the cloud backup, which can help save space in Google Drive.

FAQ:

Q: Will this change affect iOS users?

A: No, this change only applies to WhatsApp backups on Android devices. iOS users were already subjected to Google Drive storage limits for WhatsApp backups.

Q: How can users free up storage for WhatsApp backups?

A: Users can utilize Google’s storage management tools to delete photos and large files, or they can directly delete unnecessary items within WhatsApp.

Q: Can users purchase additional storage for their Google Account?

A: Yes, users can subscribe to Google One for additional storage options that start at Rs 130 per month.

Q: Do these changes impact Google Workspace subscribers?

A: No, Google Workspace subscribers through work or school will not be affected this change to WhatsApp backup storage.