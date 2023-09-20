WhatsApp Introduces New Payment Options for Indian Users

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users in India to make payments directly on the app. The popular messaging platform has partnered with Razorpay and PayU to bring more payment options to its users. This move is aimed at encouraging users to make purchases on the platform and streamlining the payment process.

According to a company blog post, WhatsApp stated, “We are going to bring such a feature for you, through which you will be able to easily make purchases while chatting. Starting today, people in India can add items to their cart and make payments through all UPI apps running in India, through any of their preferred methods like debit and credit cards. We’re glad to partner with Razorpay and PayU to make paying for anything as easy as sending a message.”

The new payment options include the use of UPI apps, debit cards, credit cards, and net banking. Users can now link their preferred payment method to their WhatsApp account and easily make purchases within the app. This provides a seamless shopping experience for users, eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps for payments.

The UPI apps supported WhatsApp include popular platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. With this integration, WhatsApp aims to increase the convenience and accessibility of its payment services.

There are currently over 300 million WhatsApp users in India. However, the number of WhatsApp Pay users is limited to 100 million. This expansion of payment options is expected to attract more users to try out WhatsApp Pay and make payments through the app.

Overall, this new feature is set to revolutionize the way users in India make payments online. It simplifies the process and provides a secure and convenient way to make purchases within the app. As WhatsApp continues to innovate and evolve, it is likely that more users will take advantage of these convenient payment options.

