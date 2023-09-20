WhatsApp Introduces Payment Options for Businesses in India

WhatsApp has launched a new feature in India that enables users in its largest market to make payments to businesses through the messaging app. The Facebook-owned platform has partnered with PayU and Razorpay to support payments via credit and debit cards, net banking, and all UPI apps. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, stated that this feature will make it easier for people to pay Indian businesses within WhatsApp using their preferred payment method.

WhatsApp’s payment services, which are built on UPI technology, were first introduced in India in 2020. The platform initially piloted the service for 100 million users. However, it faces tough competition from other players dominating the UPI ecosystem, such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

Previously, Indian businesses on WhatsApp could accept payments through UPI-based WhatsApp Pay. However, this update allows merchants to offer third-party payment options, enhancing the customer experience for those making purchases within the app. This expansion also opens up new possibilities for WhatsApp to be used as a commerce solution.

While WhatsApp Business has been a significant revenue source for the platform, it has struggled to see a substantial number of regular users making purchases through the app in India. To boost revenue, WhatsApp has introduced paid features for automation and custom merchant messages. The enhanced payment support, along with the upcoming feature called Flows, which provides an in-app shopping experience, might attract more users and businesses to shop via WhatsApp, potentially driving more revenue.

Overall, the inclusion of various payment options within WhatsApp is a significant step towards making the app a versatile platform for both users and businesses in the Indian market.

