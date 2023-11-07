WhatsApp Users Urged to Delete Data to Safeguard Privacy

In a recent warning from the Supreme Court of India, WhatsApp users, particularly those with prepaid telecom plans, have been advised to take caution when changing their phone numbers. The court’s ruling highlights the fact that mobile service providers like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have plans to reassign deactivated numbers to new subscribers after a certain period of time, potentially leading to data leaks. To prevent privacy breaches, the court strongly encourages WhatsApp users to delete their data before upgrading or changing their contact numbers.

The court’s decision aligns with guidelines set the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in 2017. According to the DoT, a deactivated mobile number can be reassigned to a new subscriber upon request, but only after a minimum of 90 days of inactivity. This policy aims to provide the previous subscriber with ample time to protect their privacy.

To support this policy, the court has highlighted the existence of the Mobile Number Revocation List (MNRL), a digitally signed record of permanently disconnected contact numbers. The MNRL serves as a tool for transparency and efficiency, helping service providers and regulated entities avoid sending One-Time Passwords (OTPs) to unintended recipients.

In light of these developments, the Supreme Court advises WhatsApp users to delete any data associated with their previous number before switching to a new one. This precautionary measure ensures a balance between efficient number allocation and subscriber privacy.

FAQ:

Q: Why do WhatsApp users need to delete their data before changing phone numbers?

A: Deleting data linked to a previous phone number helps safeguard privacy and prevent potential data leaks.

Q: What is the Mobile Number Revocation List (MNRL)?

A: The MNRL is a digitally signed record of permanently disconnected contact numbers that facilitates transparency and efficiency in number allocation.

Q: Why is the Supreme Court advising WhatsApp users to delete their data?

A: The court’s advice aims to protect users’ privacy when switching to a new phone number, striking a balance between efficient number allocation and privacy concerns.