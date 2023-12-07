WhatsApp Testing New Screen-Share Feature for iOS Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform known for its simplicity, may soon introduce an exciting new feature that allows users to share music and play it live on their video calls. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, version 23.25.10.72, reportedly includes this screen-sharing capability.

To use this feature, iPhone users can start a video call and then access the screen share icon located at the bottom of the screen. Once activated, both participants on the call can enjoy audio or even music videos together. However, there are a few conditions to consider. The video (camera) must remain turned on during the call; voice calls alone do not support this feature.

While this feature is currently being tested only for iPhone users, it is expected to be released officially in the near future. Android users are still awaiting information on whether and when this feature will be available for them. Given the large number of Android users on WhatsApp, it is anticipated that the roll-out will be expedited.

WhatsApp is also rumored to be working on other features, particularly related to WhatsApp Groups and Channels. The platform is constantly evolving to meet the needs of its users, and these new additions showcase WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing the user experience.

As WhatsApp gains more popularity as a communication tool, it continues to prioritize innovation and the implementation of features that keep users engaged. The addition of music sharing during video calls is yet another step in making WhatsApp a versatile platform where users can connect and share meaningful experiences.