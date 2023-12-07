WhatsApp Introduces Self-Destructing Voice Messages for Privacy

Summary: WhatsApp has rolled out an exciting new feature that allows users to send “view once” voice messages, adding an extra layer of privacy and security to conversations. Similar to the existing feature for photos and videos, these voice messages self-destruct after they have been listened to, ensuring that sensitive information remains confidential.

To send a “view once” voice message on WhatsApp, you simply need to follow these steps:

1. Open an individual or group chat.

2. Tap the microphone to start recording.

3. Swipe up to lock the recording.

4. Tap and hold the record button.

5. Once the button turns green, you will be in view once mode.

6. Tap the send button to share the voice message.

These view once voice messages are distinguishable with a “one-time” icon, just like view once photos and videos. Additionally, WhatsApp reassures users that all personal messages, including view once voice messages, are protected with end-to-end encryption default.

It’s important to note a few things about these view once voice messages:

– You must select the view once option each time you want to send a self-destructing voice message.

– Once the recipient listens to the message, it cannot be accessed again.

– Messages will not be saved to the recipient’s device, and screenshots cannot be taken.

– If a voice message is not opened within 14 days, it will expire and disappear from the chat.

– Forwarding, saving, starring, or sharing view once voice messages is not possible.

Worth mentioning is that WhatsApp allows users to restore voice messages that haven’t been opened during backup. However, any media that has been opened (including photos, voice messages, and videos) will not be included in the backup and therefore cannot be restored.

With this new feature, WhatsApp adds another level of privacy to its platform, allowing users to share sensitive information or send ephemeral surprise messages with ease. Enjoy the added peace of mind that comes with knowing your voice messages will disappear once heard.