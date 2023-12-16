WhatsApp Introduces Message Pinning Feature

WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature that allows users to pin messages in individual and group chats. This update, which is now available on the platform, enables users to prioritize important messages and keep them at the top of their chat lists.

With this feature, WhatsApp users can pin messages, including individual conversations or polls, in both one-on-one chats and group discussions. Furthermore, users have the option to set a time limit for pinned messages, allowing them to remain at the top of the chat for 24 hours, seven days, or 30 days.

To pin a message, users can simply select the desired message and click on the three dots located on the top right corner of the conversation to reveal the options menu. From there, they can choose the “Pin” option. Similarly, users can easily unpin messages following a similar process.

WhatsApp has also provided support on how to set pinned messages across various devices, such as Android phones, iOS devices, and the web/desktop versions of the messaging platform. Users can navigate to the pinned message within the chat tapping on the respective chat within group chats or one-on-one conversations.

When a message is pinned, all participants in the chat or group will receive a system message indicating that a message has been pinned and who pinned it. However, new users who join after a message has been pinned will not be able to view it, and the same applies to users who clear or lose their chat history.

While the pinned message feature is not unique to WhatsApp, it is a valuable addition to the platform’s repertoire of features. WhatsApp continues to enhance its messaging experience, introducing features like disappearing voice messages, secret code for locked chats, and the recently introduced Channels, although the pin feature is not yet available for the latter.

WhatsApp’s message pinning feature provides users with greater control over their conversations, making it easier to stay organized and keep important messages within easy reach.