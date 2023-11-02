WhatsApp Introduces New Pinned Message Feature for Easier Access

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has recently unveiled a new feature that allows users to pin messages in both individual chats and groups. The introduction of this feature comes after the recent release of two new privacy features on the platform. This new addition aims to simplify the process of finding important or frequently referenced messages within conversations.

Unlike similar features in other messaging apps, the pinned message option on WhatsApp offers users more control over how long a message remains prominently displayed. Users can choose from three distinct durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. This flexibility allows individuals to prioritize specific messages according to their own preferences and needs.

The new pinned message feature is accessible through the context message menu. Users can select a message of their choice and pin it to the top of their conversation, ensuring easy access and visibility. The feature was initially released for iOS beta testers, enabling them to test its functionalities through the TestFlight app. WhatsApp plans to gradually roll out the feature to a wider audience in the upcoming days.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also developing an alternate profile feature as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy. This tool will allow users to obscure their information configuring a different profile photo and name that will only be visible to selected contacts. The alternate profile feature is expected to provide users with greater control over their personal information.

With the addition of the pinned message feature and the upcoming release of the alternate profile tool, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user convenience and privacy. These new features empower individuals to customize their messaging experience while ensuring that important information remains easily accessible within their conversations.

