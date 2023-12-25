Beware of the New WhatsApp Scam Exploiting Screen Sharing Feature

According to recent reports, cybercriminals have devised a new scam targeting unsuspecting users of WhatsApp’s screen sharing feature. This deceptive tactic, known as the “WhatsApp screen share scam,” poses a significant risk to users who might unknowingly fall victim to financial loss and other cyber abuses.

Unlike traditional scams that rely on direct requests for sensitive information, this scam manipulates users into initiating screen sharing on their phones through the WhatsApp app. By faking their identity, creating a sense of urgency, or offering assistance with phone-related issues, scammers trick users into granting them access to their phone’s screen in real-time.

Once the screen sharing starts, the scammer gains the ability to see everything happening on the user’s screen, including sensitive information such as one-time passwords (OTPs) for bank accounts, social media accounts, and other important services. Armed with this information, scammers can drain bank accounts, hijack social media accounts, and even install harmful malware for future tracking.

What makes this scam particularly dangerous is that scammers don’t need users to actively provide information. By simply clicking a button to enable screen sharing, users unknowingly grant access to their sensitive data. This seemingly innocent action, often used for legitimate purposes like demonstrations or assistance, allows scammers to exploit sensitive information without any active input from the user.

To protect yourself from falling victim to this scam, here are some important tips:

1. Be cautious when receiving voice or video calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp. If in doubt, verify the caller’s identity before answering or proceeding.

2. Never share OTPs, credit/debit card numbers, or CVVs with anyone, even if the requests seem legitimate.

3. Keep your passwords confidential and avoid disclosing them to anyone, even those claiming to represent official organizations.

4. When sharing your screen on a video call, ensure you have already opened the specific file or document you intend to share. Avoid opening apps like messages or notepads that may contain sensitive information like passwords.

By following these precautions, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to the WhatsApp screen share scam and protect yourself from financial loss and further cyber abuses. Stay vigilant and safeguard your personal information at all times.