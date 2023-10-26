WhatsApp Ends Support for Outdated Android Version, Urges Users to Upgrade for Enhanced Features

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has recently discontinued support for smartphones running on Android 4.4, commonly known as Android KitKat. The move comes after Google had declared these older handsets obsolete, prompting WhatsApp to align its minimum requirements with more modern Android versions.

According to recent statistics, a very small percentage of users still relied on Android KitKat. These users will now need to update their software or switch to a newer handset in order to continue using WhatsApp’s services effectively.

In an announcement on Tuesday, WhatsApp revealed that smartphones running on Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or newer would be the new minimum requirement to access the platform. This means that users on Android KitKat, which was released almost a decade ago in September 2013, will no longer receive updates or benefit from the latest features introduced on WhatsApp.

By dropping support for Android 4.4, WhatsApp encourages users to upgrade their smartphones to Android 5.0 or newer, if a software update is available from the manufacturer. Those whose devices do not offer an update option will have to consider investing in a more modern smartphone that supports the required Android version.

The discontinued support implies that users on Android KitKat will miss out on exciting features introduced WhatsApp, such as support for passkeys, a redesigned bottom navigation bar, and the upcoming multi-account feature with support for switching between numbers.

Updating to a newer Android version not only ensures continued access to WhatsApp but also unlocks a range of enhanced features and improvements, offering users a more seamless and enjoyable messaging experience.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What version of Android is no longer supported WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp has discontinued support for smartphones running on Android 4.4 (KitKat) or older versions.

Q: What is the new minimum requirement for using WhatsApp on Android?

A: Users need to have smartphones running on Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or newer versions to access the WhatsApp platform.

Q: What features will users miss out on if they are on Android KitKat?

A: Users on Android KitKat will not receive updates and will not be able to access features like passkeys, a redesigned bottom navigation bar, and the upcoming multi-account feature.

Q: What should users do if they are on Android KitKat?

A: Users should update their smartphones to Android 5.0 or a newer version, if available. Otherwise, they should consider switching to a more modern smartphone that supports the required Android version.