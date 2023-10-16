WhatsApp Developing Message Search Date Option to Enhance User Experience

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, is constantly adding new features to improve user experience. In its latest update, the company is reportedly developing a message search date option. This new feature will allow users to easily search for conversations sent on a particular date to a specific user.

Although still in the development stage, this feature is expected to be introduced for the web client in the near future. Currently, it is not available for beta testers. The feature can be triggered using a calendar icon, as suggested a shared screengrab. By clicking on this button, users will have access to a date picker to filter conversations according to their desired date.

This message search date option will be particularly useful for users who need to find specific conversations from a certain time period without having to scroll through endless messages. It will greatly enhance the sorting and organization of messages.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp has also introduced a privacy relay feature for calls in its beta channel on iOS and Android. This feature aims to enhance security making it harder for bad actors to determine the location of a user based on their IP address.

The “Protect IP address in calls” feature will be present within the “Advanced” section of privacy settings. It securely relays calls through WhatsApp servers, making it more difficult for others to infer a user’s location. However, this may result in a slight reduction in call quality.

Overall, these new features demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to improving user experience and privacy. By adding the message search date option and enhancing call security, the company aims to provide a seamless and secure communication platform for its users.

Source: WABetaInfo