WhatsApp to Allow Multiple Account Logins on One Device

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has recently announced an upcoming feature that will allow users to log into two different WhatsApp accounts on one device. This feature aims to make it easier for individuals who have two separate phone numbers, such as a work and personal number, to manage their messaging needs without the hassle of switching devices or logging out.

Meta states that users will still need a separate phone number and SIM card, or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM technology, to set up the second WhatsApp account. During the initial setup, WhatsApp will send a one-time passcode via SMS to the second device or SIM card for verification purposes. Once verified, users can seamlessly switch between the two accounts on a single device without requiring the second SIM card or device.

This feature is set to roll out in the coming weeks, providing added convenience for WhatsApp users who juggle multiple phone numbers for different purposes.

WhatsApp has been introducing various updates and enhancements in recent months. In August, Meta announced the ability to share high-definition photos with end-to-end encryption. In June, the company introduced Channels, a tool for administrators to send one-way broadcasts including text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. In May, the Chat Lock feature was announced, allowing users to have more control over the privacy of their conversations. Additionally, WhatsApp announced an update that allows users to edit sent messages.

These frequent updates highlight Meta’s commitment to improving the user experience and offering new features to meet the evolving needs of WhatsApp users worldwide.

