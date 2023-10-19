WhatsApp Shifts to More Secure Passkeys and Introduces Self-Destructing Audio Messages

WhatsApp is implementing a significant change in its login system replacing passwords and two-factor authentication with more secure passkeys. This move is in line with the tech industry’s shift away from traditional password-based authentication towards modern passkeys, combining biometric data like fingerprints with a numeric code for identification. Google has also announced a similar transition to passkeys for its apps, including Search, Maps, and YouTube. Initially, the update will only impact WhatsApp users on Android devices.

Passkeys offer enhanced security and a quicker login experience. Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, explains that passkeys provide a more secure way to confirm users’ identities while adding an additional layer of security. This shift demonstrates the industry’s commitment to improving user authentication methods, moving away from easily compromised passwords.

In addition to passkeys, WhatsApp is introducing self-destructing audio messages to improve privacy on the platform. Currently available only to beta testers with the latest app version, these features will eventually be made accessible to all users. Self-destructing audio messages ensure that once a recipient dismisses the message, it is no longer accessible to either party. This feature enables greater privacy and confidentiality for sensitive information.

WhatsApp regularly introduces updates gradually to its vast user base of over 2.7 billion users worldwide, primarily on Android devices, to identify and address any potential security vulnerabilities before wider rollout.

The introduction of self-destructing audio messages follows recent additions such as ‘Channels,’ allowing users to follow celebrities and companies within the app, and the ‘Create’ button that brings generative artificial intelligence to WhatsApp. This feature empowers users to create custom artwork and stickers using simple text-based prompts, similar to other AI image generators like Midjourney and OpenAI’s Dall-E.

These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously enhancing the user experience, privacy, and security on its platform.

Definitions:

– Passkeys: A modern form of user authentication combining biometric data and a simple numeric code.

– Two-factor authentication: A security measure requiring users to provide two separate authentication factors, typically a password and a verification code sent to a trusted device.

– Beta tester: Individuals who test pre-release versions of software to identify and report any issues before the final release.

– Generative artificial intelligence: AI technology capable of creating new content or generating outputs based on provided inputs or prompts.

