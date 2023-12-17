WhatsApp Testing New Features: Enhanced Status Updates and Auto Grouping Media

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned Meta, is constantly making strides in testing new features. In its latest Android update, WhatsApp is working on improving the status update header layout and introducing the ability to group multiple images and videos together in a single bubble within WhatsApp Channels, as reported WABetaInfo. Here’s what you need to know about these exciting new features.

Enhanced Status Updates Header:

The updated user interface (UI) for status updates is currently being rolled out to “some beta testers” on the Meta app’s Android beta build ‘2.23.26.13’. The redesigned layout will contain two buttons: a camera and a Pencil icon located within the ‘Status’ header. These buttons will serve as entry points for sharing photos, videos, and other media as status updates. Additionally, users can also include text updates for their contacts.

According to WABetaInfo, certain users may be able to access these icons tapping the three-dot menu. Presently, WhatsApp provides two floating buttons for these actions, but their placement has become less prominent since the introduction of WhatsApp Channels. The new positioning will prove beneficial for users who frequently post status updates on the app.

Auto Grouping Consecutive Media:

In another development, WhatsApp is introducing a feature that allows users to automatically group photos and videos sent in succession admins or channel owners. This feature is currently available in the beta version ‘2.23.26.16’ for select testers. Dubbed the “automatic album feature,” it can be experimented with when sending multiple media within channels.

The photos and videos sent together will be organized within a unified album, which followers can easily view tapping on the album once. Similar functionality is already available for WhatsApp accounts within chats and groups. Grouping media as albums also supports the reaction feature, providing users with a more organized and enhanced user experience.

WhatsApp’s commitment to testing new features regularly ensures that users can look forward to an improved messaging experience. Stay tuned for future updates on these exciting additions.

Note: The article has been written based on the provided information and may not reflect the actual release dates or availability of the mentioned features.